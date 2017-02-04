King’s Lynn Lil Dragons successful in gaining next stripes

Kuk Sool Won of King’s Lynn Lil Dragons were all successful in gaining their next stripes, performing their martial arts skills in front of their parents and instructors.

Students performed empty hand forms, kicking techniques and self-defence techniques.

Lil Dragons are aged from 4-6 years and learn lots of different skills and family values, good manners, listening, and co-ordination. Classes are fun and energetic.

Thirty-four junior students from Kuk Sool Won of Lynn successfully promoted to the next grade. All the school instructors were very impressed with the martial art skills.

Kuk Sool Won of Lynn is a school of traditional martial arts, teaching 4-6 years old in Lil Dragons classes, 6-13 years old in children’s classes and 13-adult in youth and adult classes.

