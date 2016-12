Lynnsport Indoor Bowls Club’s Nicole ‘Minnie’ Moseley is on the march into the next round of the national under 18 competition with a good win two sets to nil win over Jake Chapman, 11-3, 11-1.

On Saturday Lynnsport IBC’s Steve Winters, Tom Baker and Mikey Rowbotham made the long trip to to Southend to represent Norfolk in the Liberty Trophy.

Norfolk lost a very tight game by four shots.

The weekly coaching slot will resume on Thursday, January 12, 3.30pm for adults and 4.30 for juniors.