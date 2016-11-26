King’s Lynn Lynnsport bowlers’ national successes

After the great weekend of bowling by the youngsters last week, it was not such a great start to this week with Lynnsport “A” losing in the Denny Cup to Huntington by six shots.

But things started to gain momentum with Mo Moseley winning his over 60’s National Singles.

Then Steve Winters went to Wymondham IBC and was successful in the champions of champions and is now through to the area finals.

It was then back to Wymondham for National Pairs for Winters and Mickey Rowbotham who came away winners.

Then Mo Moseley, Nicole Moseley, Graham Downing and Jayne Sheen went to Ashill IBC in the National Mixed Fours and came away winners.