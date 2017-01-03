King’s Lynn Lynnsport’s early bowls Christmas presents

Lynnsport Indoor Bowls Club had two early Christmas presents.

On Thursday, December 22, Nicole ‘Minnie’ Moseley made the short trip to Norfolk Bowls Club (NBC) to play Emily O’Hanlon in the Norfolk county under 25s singles competition.

Nicole took the first set 13-0, but lost out in the second set which was very close 7-6.

Into the three-end tiebreak, Moseley won 2-0 to progress into the county under 25s singles semi-finals.

Steve Winters took his dad Peter Winters with him to the Old Hall IBC in the national family pairs competition where they played Mr and Mrs Cator.

The Winters ran out comfortable winners 28-2.