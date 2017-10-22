King’s Lynn make perfect start to Premier League campaign

Lynn Roller Hockey Club made the perfect start to the new Premier League season with a one-sided victory over Manchester at the weekend.

The team, who have recorded back-to-back Premier League titles in recent years, hit eight goals without reply in front of their home faithful.

Lynn raced into an early two-goal lead, with their first scored by Ryan Barnes before Jack Tucker doubled their advantage from the narrowest of angles.

Two soon became three when a fearsome shot from Sergio Hutson rippled the net, much to the delight of the home supporters.

Holding a 3-0 lead at the interval, Lynn began the second half the brighter of the two sides.

Matthew Baker soon found the net with a neat wrap around effort.

Despite enjoying the majority of the possession, Lynn conceded many needless fouls and the travelling side were awarded a direct free-hit early in the second half.

But Tom Allander, wearing the Lynn jersey for the first time following his summer move, confidently saved the effort to maintain a clean sheet heading into the last 15 minutes.

Jamie Griffin then added two more to the Lynn score, one of which arrived after some slick passing pulled the visiting defence out of position.

Josh Taylor then added a couple to the scoreboard after some slack defending from Manchester.

Another positive note was the inclusion of two youngsters in Josh Roberts and Owen Norris, who made their Premier League debuts for the club after progressing through the ranks.

Thanks go to the club’s sponsors of Samueljacks T-Shirt Shop and Carter Engineering Supplies who have kindly continued their sponsorship for the forthcoming season.

Man of the Match: Tom Allander.