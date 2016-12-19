King’s Lynn Maltings cueman Hayhoe misses county title

NORFOLK HANDICAP BILLIARDS

CHAMPIONSHIP 2016

Winner was Mick Cooper, last year’s returning holder of the title, who managed to overcome a spirited challenge from the Lynn Maltings’ John Hayhoe.

Losing semi-finalists were Ade Elvin and Steve Kirk.

Many thanks to all competitors. Several breaks of 40-plus and some over 50 were recorded over the day.

NARBECK JUNIOR BILLIARDS LEAGUE

Massingham D lead from Massingham C and West Acre, for whom Jack Easter’s 39 is the highest break to date.

Several good performances have been recorded of late. Lewis Bunting (12,West Acre) increased his personal best 30 minute score to an impressive 70, as did 9 year-old Danny Overson (Massingham D), who will most likely break the 100 point barrier before his next birthday.

Harry Hollister (Massingham C) increased his best score to 56, while William Chambers set a new league age group record when scoring 46 points in his 30 minute game. William, who is one of Rochy Woods’ Paul Hunter Foundation group of pupils, is only 6 years old, and very much ‘one to watch’ for the future.

SWAFFHAM VETERANS SNOOKER LEAGUE

Peter Harris leads from Phillip Carter to date.

The League meets on Fridays 2-5pm at West Acre Village Hall and is open to all players 65 years+, who want a social weekly frame or two.

For more details please call 01760 755337.

WEST NORFOLK BILLIARDS LEAGUE

Swaffham Cons B’s Benn Elliott (captain), Josh Reynolds and Mat Elliott lead from last year’s champions West Acre B: Jack Easter (capt), Rochy Woods and Mel Spicer.

Dean Bavister (West Acre A) has been in excellent form recording nine breaks over 40 including a 69; Alex Ward (Swaffham Cons A) a nice 53; while teammate Bruce Welham knocked in the second highest score to date with 318 points in his 60 minute game.

Maltings’ John Heyhoe has recorded a 43 break, and Downham’s Les Chapman a 41.