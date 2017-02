The King’s Lynn Norfolk Super League darts teams visited Thorpe on Sunday.

Once again, despite a huge effort the men’s team were defeated in the last game of the night.

Overall score was 3-4, with wins from man of the match Mark Easter (31.98, 2x180’s), Shaun Futter (25.91, 1x180) and Michael Sands (22.10).

The ladies’ team drew 2-2 with wins from LoM Bryony Fisher (15.15) and June Townsend.

Next up are Walcott at the Royal British Legion (RBL) club on Sunday, starting at 6.30pm.