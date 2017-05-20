Saturday and Sunday saw the opening rounds of the Mini Challenge at Snetterton which hosted the Mini Festival in its first visit to the Norfolk circuit.

Local interest was from A Reeve Motorsport, a Lynn based motorsport company and Norfolk Cars with the College of West Anglia having an involvement with car preparation and a driver in the shape of Chris Middleton, a lecturer at the college; and Neal Clarke, a director of Norfolk Cars.

M

A Reeve Motorsport was represented by no less than six cars and drivers including Aaron Reeve, who had a frustrating weekend as a driver.

In the open class Aaron qualified out of session and started race one from last on the grid only to retire on lap one. Race two saw him again start from the rear of the grid and this time he retired on the third lap.

His luck changed in race three with a fifth place finish from his now customary last place grid start.

Other drivers fared much better with Scott Adam taking the win followed by Jono Davis in second place for race one.

M

Adam made it the second winner in the A Reeve stable, setting fastest lap on the way to his victory with Davis finishing third.

Race three saw Davis take the win, with fastest lap and Adam taking second place to round out a successful weekend for the team.

Norfolk Cars, based in Tilney All Saints, had three cars driving in two classes, Andrew Tsang in the open class netting a retired on lap 7 in the first race moving up to fifth and fourth in the second and third race respectively.

Andrew’s car required an engine change in time to race as the first one suffered a failure.

M

The replacement, fitted by the team in time to race, was prepared by students from the College of West Anglia.

In the Pro/Am class Norfolk Cars were represented by Clarke and Middleton racing in the Am car class.

Their first race saw Middleton finish 12th overall, third in class setting the class fastest lap. Neal finished 14th overall, fifth in class.

Race two saw Neal move up to 12th overall, third in class with Middleton finishing just behind in 13th; fourth in class.

Race three gave the team a real boost with Middleton coming home 11th with a class finish of a fantastic second with Clarke 13th, fourth in class.

A remarkable achievement for the team’s debut season, appearing at Snetterton for their first ever race meeting.

Further information relating to Norfolk Cars can be obtained from Neal Clarke on 01553 600334. Aaron Reeve Motorsport can be contacted via 01553 764600

Official results and timing are available via http://www.tsl-timing.com