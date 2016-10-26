King’s Lynn MTB Club’s Winter Series opens this weekend

This Sunday will see the first round of the King’s Lynn MTB Club’s Winter Series.

This mountain bike race series is over four rounds, four different locations once a month throughout the winter. Competitors from all over the country have entered, with a choice of 1.5 hours or 3 hours of racing around some of the best forest trails in our region.

The first round on Sunday will be at Fire Road 24, Santon Downham, the second event on December 4 is being held at West Bilney Woods, the third will be January 15 at Brandon Country Park and the final event on February 12 will be at Shouldham Warren.

The club has teamed up with the largest specialist cycle shop in our region, Revel Outdoors, who will provide prizes and support for every round.

The club has had a very generous donation aimed at the 16 to 18 year old group (juniors) giving riders in this category free entry to every round plus some fantastic prizes right down to fifth place for both male and female entrants.

Close to 180 riders will be racing, all abilities are catered for, from Elite national riders to ‘weekend warriors’, or if you would just like to experience the thrill of a race the fun category is for you.

The King’s Lynn MTB Club is now in its second year and offes social riding, away days, MTB XC racing, MTB time trials or just introducing young or old to the great outdoors.

For more information on the club visit klmtbracing.com or kingslynnmtb.com

The full results will be published on timelaps.co.uk