King’s Lynn notch first national league win in Manchester

National Premier League

Manchester RHC 1

King’s Lynn RHC 6

Lynn RHC made the long journey up north to take on Manchester worthwhile, having never tasted victory playing away there before.

The game started brightly for Lynn who pressured the hosts from the first whistle and took the lead after only 20 seconds through Josh Taylor.

Soon after, the game developed into an end to end encounter and Manchester pushed to get back in the game. Their breakthrough came from the penalty spot at the second time of asking. The first penalty was well saved by Will Martin who was later voted man of the match but Manchester converted a second opportunity shortly after.

Lynn struck back instantly and Taylor again found the net within seconds of the restart. From now the away side dictated the play and rotated their large squad to great effect. Sergio Hutson was introduced and shortly after got his name on the score sheet to give Lynn a two-goal cushion. The next goal would now be crucial. Clever passing involving all members of the team saw Matt Baker neatly drop the ball off for Taylor to grab his hat-trick and give Lynn a 4-1 lead going in the break.

The second half began in similar fashion with Lynn pressuring hard to increase the score line. They were rewarded for their efforts shortly after the restart forcing the home side into making numerous fouls. Josh Taylor stepped up for the direct free hit and converted. Lynn were cruising and enjoying plenty of possession and frustrating the opposition. After a mistake in the defence Taylor once again netted to take his tally to five. Despite having countless chances they couldn’t add to the score and Lynn took an important win.

Overall this was a professional performance and the defensive side of the match was just as important and resulted in a dominant display.

Captain Vancouver Man of the Match: Will Martin.

Thanks to the sponsors of the team ‘Samueljacks T-shirt Shop’ and ‘Carter Engineering Supplies’.

Team: Will Martin (GK), Matt Baker, Ryan Barnes, Michael Carter, Jamie Griffin, Sergio Hutson, Sam Kay, Josh Taylor (capt), Jack Tucker. Coach: Michael Baker.