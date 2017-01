King’s Lynn Patriots American Football Club are holding a unisex recruitment drive for the next two weekends.

Their ‘rookie days’ are being held over the next two Sundays, starting January 8 and continuing on January 15, at West Lynn Sports and Social Club, 11am-1pm.

It is for ages 18-plus and all abilities are welcome.

The venue is St Peter’s Road, West Lynn, PE34 3LB.

Contact them on Twitter at @KLPatriots or on Facebook https://en-gb.facebook.com/KingsLynnPatriots/