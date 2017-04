The King’s Lynn Patriots were due to welcome the Northants Knights at West Lynn Sports and Social Club for the first American Football home fixture of 2017 on Sunday, April 23.

Unfortunately this game has been cancelled.

The Patriots took on an established Lincolnshire Bombers team late in March at Lincoln for a controlled scrimmage.

They gave a really good account of themselves during the scripted period, but struggled against the rebuilding Bombers during the open play period of the day.