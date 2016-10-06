King’s Lynn Pelicans grab first win of season at third attempt

Camb Nomads Men’s 1st 5

Pelicans 1stXI 5

Pelicans got their first win of the season at the third attempt in some style away at Cambridge Nomads.

Goals from Ian Simons (2), Gavin Johnstone (2) and Henry Frost scored the goals but it was more about the team performance which was the most impressive thing.

After starting slightly on the back foot Pelicans took the lead on the counter attack, firstly Sam Major’s pass out of defence found Simons who set up Johnstone to crash home his team’s opener.

A second quickly followed following a defensive error from the home side, trying to play the ball out of defence gave Simons enough time to win the ball, round the keeper and slot home comfortably.

Up the other end meanwhile when it wasn’t Major, Iain Page, Olly Batterham, Lee Dowers or Luke Mitchell denying the home side with some superb defending it was goalkeeper Craig Green who looked simply unbeatable.

The Pelicans midfield of Johnstone, Emerson Collingwood-Smith, Ed Brown, Will Sheerin and Seth Walpole pressed the Nomads players and didn’t give them a moment’s peace through the entire 70 minutes.

There was still time for a third goal just before half time which involved Collingwood Smith, Brown and Simons before it was finished off brilliantly by Johnstone again.

The second half followed the same pattern and Pelicans were able to add two further goals, both from penalty corners.

The first was flicked expertly into the bottom corner by Simons and then Frost got in on the act after a Simons short corner was diverted over the line by his strike partner.

It could so easily have been more with debutant Tristin Esse having his chances in an impressive performance.

Back at the other end and Green remained in superb form saving brilliantly with his stick on more than one occasion, Major cleared a short corner off the line but there was a late consolation for the home side.

A fantastic team performance at both ends of the pitch.

Pelicans will look to win their first game at home this season on Saturday when they entertain Norwich Dragons.

4way Refrigeration MoM: Olly Batterham.