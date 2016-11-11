King’s Lynn Pelicans U16 Girls’ great teamwork in cup draw

HA Cup

Sudbury 4

Pelicans Girls U16

Pelicans U16 Girls 4

Another great display of Pelicans teamwork and tenacity at a wet and cold Sudbury on Sunday.

The journey obviously took its toll as Pelicans conceded an early goal but this shook the team into action and it wasn’t long before Aoife McGovern followed up a shot to put Peli’s level.

The game flowed from end to end with both teams creating opportunities. Midway into the first half Sudbury took the lead again but straight away Jade Sandy forced the ball into the net after a goalmouth scramble.

In the second half it wasn’t long before Pelicans took a hold of the game and some driving runs forced a short corner which Ellie Burt duly converted. Sudbury came back in numbers and soon found themselves level yet again.

Mikayla Glover in goal made some outstanding saves, then some smooth passing through the midfield led to Amy Thompson driving into the D where she smashed the ball into the far corner to give Pelis a 4-3 lead with five minutes left to play.

Sudbury would not lay down and equalised for a fair result.

Player of the match: Amy Thompson.

Pelicans Girls

Development 3

Dereham 2

A fantastic display of teamwork and effort ensured that Pelicans twice came from behind to beat Dereham late into the fourth quarter.

Lucy Sagrott epitomised the phrase “Goalkeepers cannot win games but they can save them for the team”.

Chloe Papworth had an outstanding game on the left wing and was rewarded with two goals. Mia Pilkington on debut made some well timed tackles in defence alongside Katie Page and Jessie Pack.

Mia Moore ran like Usain Bolt on the right wing while Amber Scott and Rosie Booth worked tirelessly through the middle, supported by the ever dependable Hannah Stoutt and Anna Wood.

Norfolk Cars Mini Player of the Match: Amber Scott.

Scorers: Chloe Papworth x2 and Amber Scott.