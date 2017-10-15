King’s Lynn pool team pot their way to title

Lynn Pool League held their presentation evening at the Conservative Club in Gayton Road following another successful season on the table.

The league title went right down to the wire with only three points separating the top sides.

White Hart A were crowned league champions with the Conservative Club filling the runners-up berth.

The Conservative Club avenged being pipped to the league crown by winning the Knockout Cup ahead of White Hart A.

Justin Ling was the singles champion with Karl Day runner-up.

Steven Garrod and Bruce Durham teamed up for doubles success, beating Karl Day and Jace Gilson into second spot.

The new Winter League season was due to commence on Wednesday night.

Over the next two seasons, Lynn Pool League will be incorporating mixed doubles to encourage more female players to participate in the game.

Teams will also submit individual players’ scores over the course of the season to earn their place in a knockout for player of the season.

This trophy is being sponsored, hosted and presented by The Crossways.

Pictured right with trophies, from left, are: Robert George, Jace Gilson, Steven Garrod, Bruce Durham, Chris Ellington, Justin Ling and Karl Day.