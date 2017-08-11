King’s Lynn rider Alan hits world No.2 BMX spot

The Hill family from Lynn recently returned home from the BMX world championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina, USA.

This could possibly be one of the biggest and toughest world championships in BMX history with 2,000 competitors from USA alone.

Father, Alan Hill, went with one goal in mind, to win the cruiser title for the third time.

Cruiser day was hot. Kyle was riding well in the 13/14 cruisers, with a third and 4th in the moto’s he was safely through to the 1/8’s.

He finished seventh so his day was over but had put in some good effort in a tough class.

Alan won his moto’s, 1/8, 1/4 and 1/2 and was looking good to take the title.

However, a perfect start from a familiar rival from Holland set him back to third going into the first turn.

He got into second and closed in on the leader, but had to settle for World no.2 in a tight finish, while still beating the fast and powerful Americans.

Day three was Jared’s turn in the 9 boys. He got a win and then a second in his moto’s.

He then took a convincing second in his 1/8 and looked confident going into his quarter. Jared was the only one of the five GB riders in the 9’s to progress to the quarters.

However, a late start meant he was cut off from the start and the tough task of getting into a qualifying position of top four was too much.

But from a field of 110 riders, Jared superbly made it to the top 32.

Day five was Alan’s turn in 35 & over. This was a very tough class with some ex-Olympians and American pro’s competing.

Alan again started well and progressed to the quarters but a late start saw him get cut off right from the start.

He made it back to fifth but was possibly 50 yards short of passing fourth to progress to semis.

The class was eventually won by a former Olympian from Venezuela who also won the 35-39 cruiser title.

All in all it was a good week for the Hills, and a great learning experience for the younger Hill brothers .

The 2018 World championships are being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.