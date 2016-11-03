King’s Lynn rider Bethany goes seven up in Eastern Cyclocross League

On Sunday King’s Lynn Cycling Club members Glyn Smith, Ray Barnett and Bethany Barnett took part in round 10 of the Eastern Cyclocross League at Grafham Water.

Ray commented: “Every cyclocross race is different – some are muddy and technical, this one was dry grass and fast, with the added fun of riding a couple of sections of lakeside beach.

KLCC

“It was pure hard work the entire race.”

Bethany didn’t have the best of starts in her under 14 girls race, but then settled into a good rhythm to finish first U14 girl and third U16 girl, her seventh win in the League. Ray and Glyn competed in the Veteran 40+ category, and managed to finish 23rd and 65th.

The week previously, Bethany also competed in Abergavenny at round 2 of the National Trophy Cyclocross Series. Racing against the best in the country on a tough course, she was placed on the front row of the grid. A good start saw her battling in the top eight.

But a stumble meant she knocked her chain off running over a set of hurdles, putting her down to 13th place with two laps to go. Putting the power down she managed to overtake four girls but then lost a place in the final sprint to the line, putting her in 10th. After two rounds of the five round series, she is currently standing ninth overall.

Ray Barnett KLCC

Many members of KLCC attended Richardsons Cycles on London Road, Lynn, on Saturday to present a large cheque to The A-T (Ataxia Telangiectasia) Society representative Suzanne Roynon.

Also present were Justine and Stefan Sprawling whose daughter Brooke benefits from the A-T Society. Some £750 was raised at a KLCC annual Funday and Time Trial in September and all the proceeds went to the charity.

Suzanne thanked KLCC for the cheque and also raising awareness to the charity.