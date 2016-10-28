King’s Lynn rider Burgess more than O-Kay with league triumph

King’s Lynn Cycling Club’s Kay Burgess has finished her Women’s Eastern Racing League season and this year has won the ladies’ time trial roadbike category.

Gary Smith, Association of British Cycling Coaches Level 3 Coach, commented: “This is my second year now of working with Kay.

Jorge Vieria. Winner of KLCC hill climb

“We set out with a plan that was to cover seven months’ racing. Kay has shown huge amounts of dedication and enthusiasm.

“Key events were selected along the way and some of these resulted in PB’s and many points towards the Women’s Eastern Racing League traditional category.

“This is Time Trials done on a road bike with no aerodynamic aids. Kay has been awarded first place in the WERL league and King’s Lynn Cycling Club Ladies Champion. One of Kay’s best events this year was the KLCC Open 10 where she placed very highly amongst competitors racing with Time Trial equipped bikes.”

KLCC held its annual Hill Climb event on Sunday, with 20 riders competing.

The one-mile course went up Flitcham Hill.

With a brisk north easterly wind climbing up the course, it was much more challenging this year but KLCC’s own Jorge Vieira took the win in a time of 3.02.06.

He exploded up the final section of the climb and sprinted over the finishing line strongly.

Simon Hardy, event organiser, said: “It was great to see so many riders, from different clubs, turn up to support our final event of the year. The weather was superb and made the event more enjoyable.

“Many thanks to all the timekeepers, marshals and catering team, because without you we cannot race.”