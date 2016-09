Some members of King’s Lynn Cycling Club were at Harpley CP School Charity event on Sunday.

Members assisted the pupils to cycle a pre-determined route and marshalled at specific points of the ride.

The photo was taken at the school with some KLCC members.

Picture: Allison Bingham

From left: Ann Peterson, Wanda and Trevor Simper, Denise, Lyndsey, Simon and Sarah Hardy, Alastair Bingham, Paul and Mandy Fisher, Kevin Piggott and Philip Bingham.