King’s Lynn roller hockey players return home with a point

Lynn Roller Hockey Club’s Senior C team struggled with the rink conditions in Division Two action at Manningtree, but still returned home with a hard-fought point to show for their spoils.

They lost their first two games of the campaign to Colchester 2-6 and Cottenham 2-8.

Their last game of the day was against Norwich, where the club’s young team finally got to grips with a very slippery surface.

Norwich fielded a much more experienced and physical team, but Lynn got stuck in and allowed them to rack up team fouls.

At half-time Lynn trailed 2-1 with Norwich being on nine team fouls.

Lynn started to control the game and got back into it with two excellent goals from Joseph Hawes and Callum Vincent.

Norwich pinched another goal on the break, but after a frantic last five minutes the game eventually finished all-square at 3-3.

This was a very hard-earned point from the day.

It it hadn’t been for an excellent performance in goal from Eilidh Clague, the final score could have been so much different.

The Lynn team are already looking forward to their next tournament.

Anyone wishing to have a go at roller hockey, the club play every Friday at Alive Lynnsport, from 6pm.

The first three sessions are free.

For more information on playing for the club, please visit the club’s website at: www.kingslynnrhc.co.uk

Pictured on the right are Lynn Roller Hockey Club’s Senior C team.

At the back, from left, are: Myah Easter, Joseph Hawes, Callum Vincent and Ethan Shread.

Bottom: Harvey Dugdale, Eilidh Clague (goalkeeper) and Finley Griffin (captain).