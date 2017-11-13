King’s Lynn roller hockey players unbeaten at home tournament

Lynn’s Senior A roller hockey team went through their home tournament unbeaten as they began the defence of their Eastern Counties Division One title in style at the weekend.

The hosts reeled off victories against Letchworth, Colchester, Peterborough and Norwich, scoring 33 goals and only conceding four during their time on the rink.

New squad members Owen Norris, Josh Horn and Josh Roberts slotted in and played very well as Lynn found the back of the net on a regular basis.

In their first match against Letchworth, Lynn found themselves up against a team who contained a number of Premier League players.

Two quick goals from Matt Baker and Norris put Lynn in a commanding position with a 4-1 lead at the interval.

The team increased their advantage to 9-2 by the final whistle.

Lynn scored freely against newly-promoted Colchester in their second game.

Norris registered the pick of Lynn’s goals with a superb top-corner finish during a 9-0 win.

Josh Taylor opened the scoring in Lynn’s next encounter against Peterborough on their way to an 8-0 interval lead.

Three more goals followed after the break to complete an impressive 11-0 victory.

Lynn’s toughest game of the day came against League Two champions Norwich who came into the clash in bouyant mood following their recent promotion.

The teams cancelled each other out and were locked at 1-1 going into the start of the second period.

It was here that Lynn started to stamp their authority on the proceedings.

Playing with great confidence, Lynn added three quick goals within a minute on their way to a hard-fought 5-2 win.

The Lynn A senior squad consisted of Matt Baker, Josh Horn, Josh Taylor, Jamie Griffin, Ryan Barnes, Owen Norris, Kasia Parfitt, Josh Roberts and Jack Tucker.

Thanks to Samueljacks for their continued support.

For more information about Lynn Roller Hockey Club, please visit: http://kingslynnrhc.co.uk/