King’s Lynn rugby ace Price on bench for Scotland

Former West Norfolk RUFC rugby player Alistair Price, from Lynn, was included on the replacements bench on Saturday for Scotland versus Australia.

The 23-year-old Price was not used in the thriller, where Tevita Kuridrani’s 76th-minute try snatched a 23-22 victory for Australia over Scotland at Murrayfield.

The Glasgow Warriors scrum-half was set to make his debut if called upon from the bench.

Price left Wisbech Grammar School in 2011, and previously played for Bedford Blues where he was part of the Saracens Storm ‘A’ league set-up, playing for them in the Premiership Sevens Series.

In April, he signed a professional contract with Glasgow Warriors, to keep him with the club for a further two years after graduating from the Scottish Rugby Academy system.

Among the youngster’s past achievements, he was part of the Scotland team which defeated Samoa and the United States in the IRB Junior Rugby World Cup.

Price was born in Lynn, and qualifies for Scotland selection through his mother, representing Scotland at under-20 level.

Price is also a keen scuba diver and cricket player; he has represented Cambridgeshire County Cricket under-17’s.