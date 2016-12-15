King’s Lynn rugby side West U16s beat Holt in friendly as well as cup

Holt U16 20

West Norfolk U16 55

Having knocked Holt out of the Norfolk Cup with a convincing home display, West travelled to Holt for a return friendly.

A few strong players short and for the first 10 minutes West never touched the ball. Holt in no time at all were two tries up. Lesser teams would have folded but West, even without some key players, were rallied by captain Jack Trundley and started to win some ball. It was not until the 30th minute that West finally got on the scoreboard with Tom Hitchcock going over after several phases.

West were now dominating the possession. Two moments of Trundley magic, great steps, strong hand offs and determined running saw him score two quick tries just before the break, the latter followed with an excellent touch line conversion making it 10–19 at half-time.

Holt for the first 20 minutes of the second half hardly touched the ball, West attacking and scoring try after try.

Time and again Bob Lankfer and James Dobler punched holes in the defence for the pacy backs to run through and though West’s main strike runners were well marshalled, great support play saw tries for Tom Collie, Alex Warrington and Oli Spurrier.

Hitchcock in the experimental role of fly half played very well, using his strength when applicable, offloading effectively and distributing with the intelligence of a much more experienced 10.

His eye for space saw him bash through for two more tries.

A superbly worked lineout move saw Lankfer charge down the narrow side and bounce two defenders off before crashing over to score.

Trundley and Spurrier shared the converting duties, each adding to the tally, and West had opened up a 45-point gap.

With the game won, and tiredness setting in, no subs to bring on, the last few minutes belonged to Holt who scored two more tries. Their star No 8 Cameron was thwarted by a fantastic tackle from Alex Warrington.

The final result Holt 20 West Norfolk 55.