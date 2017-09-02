Search

King’s Lynn’s Alan Hill claims 40th uk title

Alan Hill claimed his 40th UK title at the Bmx British Championships held in Derby.

The eldest member of the Hill family won the veterans category – one of the biggest classes of the weekend – on Sunday with a field of 76 competitors taking part.

After negotiating his quarter and semi-final, Alan used all of his experience to hold off the second-paced rider going into the final turn.

Unfortunately, due to a crash a few days earlier in training, youngest Hill member Jared was forced out of action for the weekend with a broken elbow.

In the 13/14 cruisers, Kyle made it through to the semi-finals where he was fourth to book himself a place in the final.

Kyle, who won his first national of the season a fortnight ago, managed second in the final to round off an excellent season for the youngster.

Mum Abi, a former British champion who retired from national racing three years ago to focus on family, did brilliantly to reach the semi-finals after no proper training going into the event.

Dad Alan continued his consistency by wining the 45-49 cruisers.

On Sunday, in the 11-year and older category, Kyle had a third, second and fourth in his motos to get into the quarter-finals for the 14 boys, where he finished seventh.

The British Championships marked the end of the season and the Hill’s collected their awards for the national series at a presentation ceremony held on the Saturday evening.

Kyle finished second overall in 13/14 cruiser and 21st in the 14s.

Jared was second in the 9s, while Alan was crowned champion in the Vets and 45-49 cruisers.

The last race of the summer is the East Anglia Championships later this month.