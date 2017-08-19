King’s Lynn’s Josh, 17, off to first-ever roller games

A roller hockey player from Lynn has been selected to represent England at the very first World Roller Games.

Josh Horn, 17, will be part of the under-20 male squad for rink hockey (roller hockey in the UK) at the world championships in Nanjing China.

The Lynn Roller Hockey Club player, who has played the sport since the tender age of six-years-old, represented his country at under-17 European Championships.

A delighted Josh said: “It’s is an honour to represent my country at the first world roller games. I am very proud to have been picked.”

“I am looking forward to the challenge and would like to say a big thanks Lynn Roller Hockey Club for their continued support and these opportunities would not be possible without their work.

“Stepping up to under-20s means we will be playing against some players who play in professional leagues in their own country and who will also have more experience at international level.

“It will be a tough tournament against some very strong teams.

“We want to play good hockey and give it our all. If we do that, hopefully we can finish in as higher place as possible.”

The teenager first started his national dream with the England Development Squad when he was 14.

This new event sees 10 roller sport disciplines come together in one city for an Olympics-style competition.

It is estimated that more than 4000 athletes will be taking part.

He will fly out to China on Wednesday before returning to the UK on September 4.

The youngster, who is still a student at Downham Sixth Form, has received joint sponsorship from AH Windows Ltd and INWIDO, who are a national supplier of windows and doors to the trade.