King’s Lynn’s Lily, 15, selected for School Games

Lynn’s Lily Edwards has been selected to be part of the athletics squad at the 2017 School Games national finals.

The games are an integrated multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes and will take place at Loughborough University between August 31 and September 3.

Edwards, 15, a student at Springwood High School, is a member of the West Norfolk Athletic Club, will compete for the Midlands squad in the athletics.

She already has an impressive record of success: Lily is both the regional and county champion and has a personal best of 20.3 seconds for the 100m.

Around 1,600 athletes will compete across 12 sports at the School Games, seven of which include disability disciplines.

The four-day event is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

Edwards will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the School Games before going on to senior international success.

Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and GB sprinter Adam Gemili.

“Participating in local competitions has really inspired me and I’m proud of myself,” said Edwards.

“One day I would love to compete alongside my able bodied friends and achieve success.”

The School Games are the springboard for future athletes: 56 of the 382 athletes representing Team GB at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio competed at the School Games.