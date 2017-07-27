King’s Lynn’s Luke flying high in Luton

King’s Lynn golf professional Luke Johnson shared the lead at the end of the first day of the the HotelPlanner.com PGA EuroPro Tour’s Matchroom Sport Championship.

Johnson joined Hugo Dobson, Billy Hemstock and James Frazer at the top of the leaderboard in Luton after a day which saw the top 14 players separated by just a shot after the opening round.

Lynn’s Johnson, who came into the event with the belief that a tournament win is not far away, carried on where he left off in the Cobra Puma Golf Championship, in Wales, last week.

He started off in fine form, carding a front nine of six under.

A bogey on the 13th and only one further birdie on the 17th saw him share the top spot with his rivals.

The championship continues today, with Johnson due to tee-off at 2.24pm, before the final round tomorrow.

Live scoring is available at: www.europrotour.com

Highlights from Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa will be aired on Sky Sports Golf on Tuesday, August 8.