King’s Lynn’s Luke reels in an England silver

A teenage angler from West Norfolk has reeled in a silver medal for his country.

Luke Boughen, 16, was part of the England team to clinch the runners-up berth in a junior world carp match at the iconic Wraysbury Fisheries.

No Caption ABCDE

KES Academy pupil Boughen and his fishing partner Adam Biddulph, from Manchester, fished non-stop 48 hours and led until the final few hours when the Ukraine team caught two slightly bigger fish to win the match.

It was a challenging weekend for the England pair who fished 110 yards plus to the far margin in between overhanging trees in the dark.

The duo finished second out of eight European teams and was a massive achievement for the KES pupil at such a young age.

Ross McNeil, from the PE department, said: “Since we have started a fishing club, with termly trips to Narborough Trout Lakes, Luke has been a real role model to the 20 plus members of the squad.

“He captained the KES team to county success at the Norfolk School Games and is always looking to share his knowledge and skills with younger pupils.

“We are all extremely proud of Luke’s international call up and performance and are looking forward to his next match for the England carp fishing squad.”

The teenager is captain of the KES fishing team who won the Norfolk Schools fishing event held in Norwich in the summer.

He went on to become a runner-up in the Junior Carp Championships, missing out on a podium position by an agonising two ounces.

Boughen is looking forward to more challenges in the future and hopes to have more fantastic opportunities like this again after being invited to be part of the England set-up by senior captain Neil Richardson.

He has had a keen interest in carp fishing since fishing with his father as a young boy and spends most of his weekends and school holidays partaking in the sport.