King’s Lynn’s Meg makes her mark in decathlon

West Norfolk athlete Meg Willis, 13, competed at the County and Eastern combined events championships held at Peterborough.

In the under-15 girls’ section the athletes had to compete in five different track and field events.

The disciplines were the long jump, 75m hurdles, high jump, shot put and 800m during the course of the day.

This was Willis’ first-ever pentathlon and, despite having never previously competed in either the hurdles or shot put, she put in excellent performances in all five events.

These included a win in the 800m.

After a day of hard competition, the teenager won the Norfolk County Championships and managed to finish fifth overall in the Eastern Counties Championships – a great achievement against older and more experienced athletes.