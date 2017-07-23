King’s Lynn’s Sayell endures difficult three rounds

F1000 racer Rob Sayell endured a difficult three rounds at Castle Combe and has consequently dropped to third in the championship.

There was no pre-race testing available so the former Formula Jedi was forced to put in a qualifying time whilst learning the 1.8 mile circuit which had some tricky banking and tight chicanes.

Sayell, whose car is pictured right, continued his hat-trick habit with three fifth places. Main rival Lee Morgan had a dismal weekend and failed to finish a race.

Michael Watton, however, now heads the table with Sayell’s rivals from last year, Dan Clowes and Paul Butcher, second and fourth respectively.

Sayell said: “I struggled to find a rhythm of the circuit and my gearing was not right.

“I also picked up a couple of five-second penalties for exceeding track limits which is a first for me, but I was far enough ahead of sixth not to be affected by them.”

He has eight rounds left over three weekends to try to secure a top-three spot.

Sayell added: “I have to drop two rounds scores at the end of the year which unfortunately would cost me 36 points and would drop me to fourth.

“Silverstone and Rockingham are two of my favourite circuits. Thanks to my Dad for his work over the weekend.”