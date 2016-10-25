King’s Lynn school South Wootton strike up County Quicksticks win

West Norfolk hosted the Norfolk County Quicksticks Hockey Finals and local schools who competed in the event did well.

The overall winners were South Wootton Strikers with Ashwicken runners-up and Hillside Norwich third.

MLNF

Thanks go to Andrea Glover for co-ordinating the event and to Pelicans HC for hosting.

l Ten teams took part in this year’s Smithdon Cluster Croydon Trophy Football Tournament.

Overall winners were Heacham Junior with runners-up Glebe House School. Third place were Hunstanton Primary and fourth Dersingham Dynamos.

Thanks go to Hunstanton for hosting the event and to Sports Leaders from Smithdon for refereeing the matches.