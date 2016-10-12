King’s Lynn Senior A’s settle well after summer with hockey victory treble at Soham

The King’s Lynn senior A roller hockey team stepped out onto the rink for the first time following the summer break at Soham RHC’s home tournament and faced teams from Cottenham, Ely and then Soham RHC.

The first game of the day was against a young and relatively inexperienced side from Cottenham. After taking an early lead and pressing to put goals on the board, Lynn played a possession based game and looked to create team goals.

After a dominant performance which saw every player find the net at least once and the two goalkeepers keep a clean sheet, the final score was 0-12 to Lynn.

Against an Ely side who had gained promotion from division two, the game started well for Lynn as they grabbed a few early goals to settle themselves into the game nicely. Again, some neat team goals resulted in a 9-2 win to Lynn.

Third and final game was against last season’s Division One champions Soham RHC.

In a game that started evenly, Lynn were first to score after some poor discipline from Soham which led to a direct free hit. A second goal soon followed after some individual play. Lynn controlled the game and it wasn’t long before a third goal was added, this time a swift counter attack caught the keeper off guard.

The second half was well controlled, however a slight dip in concentration saw Soham pull a goal back to set up a nervy end to the game. Final score: Soham 1 Lynn 3.

All players and goalkeepers contributed to a successful start to the season. Thanks to sponsor Samueljacks T-Shirt Shop, Lynn Rd , Gaywood.