King’s Lynn side West go down fighting in season closer to leaders Harlow

West Norfolk went down fighting in an honourable 12-44 home defeat against leaders Harlow during their final league encounter of the season.

The visitors, who had recently smashed Lowestoft & Yarmouth 151-0, arrived in high spirits as they sought to clinch the championship ahead of bitter rivals Wanstead.

West welcomed back Sean Brundle, Yousef Edris in the pack, plus scrum half Michael Skinner and were able to field a stronger side with a start for the up and coming Rhys Charalambous.

Harlow began the stronger and took a commanding 17-0 lead following early pressure.

West full back Jake Richardson came within a whisker of breaking free to pull back their momentum, but two further tries saw the visitors end the half 27-0 to the good.

West regrouped and came back hard at their illustrious opponents in the second period.

A breathtaking break from captain Paul Bridges at prop set Richardson free again, who fed to winger Will Knox.

Alas, Harlow’s defence was able to cut off the danger at the last moment.

Another piercing run from Richardson finally set Knox loose to burst over for West’s first try.

This was followed by a try for Edris with a typically bulldozing run up the pitch, Quinton Houston adding the extras as West finished the match on the front foot.

Adrian Flux Man of the Match: Jake Richardson.