King’s Lynn side West lose way in fog to well drilled Ely

West Norfolk 10 Ely 34

West went down to a well drilled Ely squad in their last fixture of 2016.

In extremely foggy weather at Gatehouse Lane, the North Wootton based club fought hard against the conditions.

However, Ely were in top form following their thrashing of Ilford the previous week and the visitors went into the half time interval 10-5, despite a try from West winger Jake Richardson.

West continued to fight it out in the second half with Richardson completing his brace of tries as the fog thickened, but it was to no avail as they succumbed to two further tries as Ely secured a 34-10 victory.

Club captain. Paul Bridges, said: “It’s been a challenging first half of the season.

“However, we have recruited heavily and brought in a number of new and old players to the club.

“We have a very young squad, which is full of players with bags of potential.

“It’s taken some time for the team to settle, but we’ve seen a marked improvement from week to week so far and I’m confident that we will continue to work hard and grow stronger in the new year.”

West now take some time to regroup in preparation for the new year, with an away journey to Southwold next up on January 7.

Man-of-the-Match: Sam Greenwood.

