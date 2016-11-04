King’s Lynn side West Norfolk clinch first league win of rugby season

West Norfolk 46

Stowmarket 31

A thrilling match at Gatehouse Lane ended with West Norfolk clinching their first league win of the season as they overcame a strong Stowmarket outfit by six tries to five.

The bonus point win sees the North Wootton based team move up closer to the mid-table of London North East 3 following a sequence of tough away fixtures.

Looking to put in a performance for a whole 80 minutes, West received their opponents in a determined mood and were able to welcome back the likes of Dave Harrison, Paul Denton and Alex Singleton into the squad.

The hosts started well and were two tries up early on thanks to some powerful forward surges, supported by a number of clinical phases out wide initiated and finished off by half backs Sam Greenwood and Monty Maule.

Stowmarket capitalised on some sloppy ball handling and defence to close the gap to 14-12 as the first quarter came to an end.

The visitors then countered to take the lead at 17-14. Unflustered, West regrouped and a second from Maule, combined with some sublime touch line kicks from full-back Joe Butt, saw West retake the lead.

With the West forwards continuing to break the gain line with crunching runs from the likes of props Lawrence Savage and captain Paul Bridges, the home backs were given the freedom to spin the ball out wide.

A period of sustained pressure by the hosts was rewarded when Elliot Danforth pounced on a charged down kick to notch up West’s fourth.

This was followed up by a superb break up the left touch line from the prolific Quinton Houston added to West’s tally, before Maule jinxed passed a string of flailing defenders to complete his hat-trick and secure a 46-31 result.

Man of The Match: Elliot Danforth.

West Development earned a hard fought 34-22 away victory over Dereham. MoM: Hayden Revell.

West Thirds drew 22-22 against St Ives at home. MoM: Ciaran Dunne.