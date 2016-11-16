King’s Lynn side West Norfolk U16’s Norfolk Cup triumph

U16 Norfolk Cup first round

West Norfolk 64 Holt 12

Holt won the toss and chose West to kick off on Sunday.

West then burst into life winning the forwards battle releasing the ball down the back line with Jack Trundley darting down the right wing to score, he then also converted.

Now on the front foot taking the game to their opponents, Tom Hitchcock broke through to score under the posts. Trundley converted.

The visitors continued to battle all over the pitch but West were just quicker moving the ball with Trundley going over for his second try. Hitchcock converted.

The West team continued with aggressive forward play throughout the pack resulting the visitors needing to kick to clear, the kick ended in the hands of Trundley who racked through numerous tackles to score under the posts. The conversion was made.

Half time score: 28-0.

Wests received the kick off to start the second half with the forwards immediately putting the visitors on the back foot. With clean ball Wests could use the speed in the backs with Trundley taking the ball accelerating away to score under the posts. The try was converted.

Dawson Hunter picked the ball and drove forward to a set up a solid ruck which allowed the ball to be moved to Hitchcock who broke through to touch down, the try was converted.

West team were now encamped in their opponents half with the forwards running hard lines breaking the defence regularly. This enabled the ball to be moved along the back line with Hitchcock taking the ball at pace and stopped just short of the line to offload out the back of his hand to the oncoming Henry Hoyles to crash over for a try.

Holt’s spirit remain solid throughout and they drove forward with their pack to score after numerous phases of play.

West came back straight and with the visitors kicking to clear, Trundley outpaced the defence to score.

Straight back at their opponents from the kick off the forwards pressured the ball forcing the visitors to kick again, the kick was returned to Trundley who handed off numerous attempts to tackle and broke through to score. Only Spurrier converted.

Holt scored a consolation try which was converted

The team patiently protected the ball and ran well supported phases until the ball was released to a marauding Trundley who beat the visitors defence to score his seventh try.

A fantastic squad performance from all the team with all having a positive contribution to the game.

Squad members: Clingo, Clarke, Smith, Trundley (C), Hoyles, Lemon, Collie, Spurrier, Wilson, Dew, Hitchcock, Lankfer, McCallum, Garrod, Dobler, A Warrington, C Warrington, Hunter.