King’s Lynn side West Norfolk U16’s triumph on tour

West Norfolk Under 16s have had so far an unbeaten season against opponents including local rivals North Walsham and Wymondham, and the very strong Colchester.

This is their last year of age group rugby, so it was decided that a tour would be organised. Katherine Trundley put together an amazing weekend, including watching Wasps hosting Northampton at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry. A huge thanks also to Peter Collie, for the smart new kit.

Cheltenham North were West’s opponents on Saturday morning. Morgan Smith supported a fine backs move, to score within the first minute. Jack Trundley, Tom Hitchcock and Oli Spurrier added to the try fest with 15 minutes gone.

Thanks to added conversions by Trundley and Spurrier, West were 26 points up.

Bob Lankfer and Man of the Match Connor Clarke led an excellent forwards display, powering over for two further tries. Henry Hoyles, Josh Wilson and Dawson Hunter set up Tom Collie to score in the corner. Half time: 7-46.

More of the same in the second half, with tries from Liam McCallum, Trundley x2, George Lemon, Connor Warrington and Smith, conversions aplenty, including one from Jack Clingo, and a magnificent tackle by McCallum. West had won 7–84.

On the Sunday West travelled towards Birmingham to play Woodrush, who despite playing in the very strong Midlands region had only lost one game all season.

Tries from Hitchcock, Lemon two, an amazing 50 yard break from prop forward Lankfer and Trundley (Trundley conversions) made the half-time score 0–31.

Woodrush scored first in the second half, but Hitchcock and Lemon completed hat tricks, Trundley converting one before the obligatory effort from Clingo. With the referee’s call of last play West brought on Ralph Alvarez, who back in September had broken his leg, to applause from the opposition and large crowd. Final score: 5–50.

This group has become so talented and spirited, now all that remains is to win the Norfolk Cup on May 7.

Tour squad: Jack Trundley (capt), Jack Clingo, Liam McCallum, William Lankfer, James Dobler, Joshua Wilson, Connor Clarke, Morgan Smith, Dawson Hunter, Oli Spurrier, Tom Hitchcock, Henry Hoyles, George Lemon, Tom Collie, Connor Warrington, Alex Warrington, Liam Garrod, Ralph Alvarez.

KLAA News

By Darren Reed

Another good week for the still water anglers with good sport showing on all the lakes. Carp and bream continue to dominate but plenty of quality silvers have been showing too.

Springside: Quality catches of roach and rudd have been showing. Waggler and whip being the more selective method to entice some quality roach and rudd to nearly 2lb. Maggot being the more rewarding bait when fishing slightly up in the water. Carp to 10lb have also been showing on the method feeder when yellow Baits have been used.

Bear Lake: The good start continues with carp to 15lb being recorded, 8lb being the average carp reported, all methods have been used to target the carp, Multiple catches continue to be reported during week. Method feeder, waggler and pole have all been rewarding when used. Best baits have included corn ,pellet and maggot.

Queen’s Lake: Plenty of skimmers to 2lb, bream to 7lb quality roach and rudd.

Conventional bream tactics have been producing the better sport on the tip when using worm and maggot as hook baits. Whip and waggler have again produced quality silver fish catches when offering maggot and caster on the hook.

Shepherd’s Lake: Carp and bream have showed to the bream and carp tactics. Method feeder again showing good results in finding the feeding carp offering boillie on the hook.conventional cage feeder tactics have proved rewarding when targeting the bream when using maggot. Roach and rudd show well on the whip and waggler when presenting pinkie, castor and maggot.

Tottenhill: Carp to 13lb have been feeding strongly throughout the week. Bream to 4lb have also been showing on the tip and pole. Multiple catches have been reported on a variety of baits. Three pike to 9lb have also been showing to the baits that are being offered. Roach and perch have been showing on maggots. A catch consisting of 12 carp to 9lb, a pike, and 27 bream to 4lb. All baits have been rewarding.

Match results from Townsend Lakes.

Saturday, April 1, pairs match, Kingfisher Lake: winners Colin Begbie peg 2 - 81lb 6oz had some early carp on the method feeder then went long pole pellet on the deck to get 1 point and Myke Pollard - peg 14 - 55lb 8oz long pole pellet with a few bigger fish in the margins to get 1 point, total 2 points; 2nd pairs John Whitcombe - peg 4 - 50lb 6oz method feeder with some late fish in the margins with the pole to get 2 points and Steven Hillman - peg 13 - 38lb 6oz - method feeder and some fish on long pole he got 2 points, total 4 points. Positions: 1 Colin Begbie 81lb 6oz; 2 John Whitcombe 56lb 8oz; 3 Myke Pollard with 55lb 8oz.

Sunday 2. Kingfisher Lake: 1 Andy Adams - peg 1 - 126lb 10oz - long pole on the deck and a good run of fish shallow on pellet; 2 Sam Hawkes - peg 24 - 59lb 8oz - long pole pellet on the deck; 3 Paul Constable - peg 17 - 46lb - long pole worm with a couple of bigger fish in the margins on maggot.

Sunday 9. Woodpecker Pool: 1 Andy Adams - peg 15 - 152lb - long pole pellet shallow; 2 John Whitcombe - peg 17 - 113lb 14oz - short pole pellet on the deck and long pole shallow and some fish in the margins; 3 Derrick Upson - peg 12 - 57lb 14 - maggot and pellet long pole some bigger fish down the margins on meat and corn.

Soccersixes Lynn 6-a-side League

Sunday Premiership

Team Name Pl W D L Pts

Fc Rosmini 7 7 0 0 14

Fc Foreigners 7 6 0 1 12

Lynns A 7 6 0 1 12

Kings Of Lynn 7 4 2 1 10

Is Yourmotherwell 7 2 0 5 4

Wootons A 7 1 1 5 3

Scouting For Goals 7 0 1 6 1

Stebbings Fc 7 0 0 7 0

Championship

Lynns B 7 7 0 0 14

Wootons B 7 5 0 2 10

Everyday Value B 7 4 0 3 8

Nahoogoo Town 7 4 0 3 8

Miss Kickz 7 3 0 4 6

Special Ones Res 7 2 1 4 5

Queens Park Raisins 7 2 0 5 4

Abusement Park 7 0 1 6 1

League 1

Ac Milynn 7 5 0 2 10

Fc Barcelynna 7 5 0 2 10

Kings Of Lynn 3 7 4 1 2 9

Discoverys Legends 7 4 0 3 8

Lmfao 7 3 0 4 6

Special Ones 7 3 0 4 6

Everyday Value A 7 2 2 3 6

High Energy* 7 0 1 6 1

Tue Premiership

Tn Mut Nin Skrtels 4 4 0 0 8

Anglers 4 4 0 0 8

Spunky Utd 4 3 0 1 6

See You Next Tu 4 1 2 1 4

Fc Pakers 4 2 0 2 4

Cup Of Team Fc 4 1 1 2 3

Miss Kickz 4 1 0 3 2

Sub Standard Liege 4 1 0 3 2

Blue Division 4 1 0 3 2

Lynn Reds 4 0 1 3 1

Championship

Fake Madrid 4 3 0 1 6

Skull Fc 4 2 1 1 5

Lallanas In Pyjs 4 2 1 1 5

Psk Lynnhoven 4 2 0 2 4

Somos El Fútbol 4 2 0 2 4

Argumentative 4 2 0 2 4

50 Shades O’Shea 4 2 0 2 4

Fc Leavemy’alona 4 2 0 2 4

Ko Sixes 4 1 0 3 2

Afc Wabbits 4 1 0 3 2

Thu Premiership

Meadowsborough 10 9 0 1 18

Anglers 10 7 1 2 15

Lynn B 10 5 0 5 10

Miss Kicks 10 5 0 5 10

Norfolk N Chance 10 4 1 5 9

Plumbers Club Fc 10 4 0 6 8

Afc Kudos 10 3 1 6 7

Score Patrol 10 1 1 8 3

Wed Premiership

Norfolk N Chance 5 3 0 2 6

Miss Kickz 5 3 0 2 6

Score Patrol 5 2 0 3 4

Solar 4 1 2 1 4

Dream Team 5 1 2 2 4

Classongrass 4 0 2 2 2

Norfolk N Good 5 1 0 4 2

King’s Lynn Golf Club

April Medal

Div. 1: 1 Joshua Ring nett 67, 2 M.J Lawlor nett 67, 3 K Moulton nett 68, 4 C.J Ashmore nett 69 Div 2: 1 Harry Davis nett 71, 2 R.N.Johnston nett 71, 3 P Abbott nett 72, 4 V.I.Muspratt nett 74.

Ladies

Winter Eclectic Div.1: 1 R Russell 60, 2 F Brown 61, 3 M Wison 63, 4 A Lawman 64. Div.2: 1 M Clarkson 64, 2 I Flynn 67, 3 A Goodard 68, 4 J Back 69. Div 3: 1 T Rawlings 61, 2 J.Ebbs 68, 3 R Maylard 70, 4 N.Friedmann 74.

Birdie Competition Div.1: M Wilson, Div.2: A Goodard.

Mixed

Stableford: 1 Mark Allen 41pts, 2 S.J.Harris 38pts, 3 Duncan Carter 36pts, 4 B.J Harris 36pts.

Snettisham Excelsior Bowls Club are holding a pre-season roll up at their green in Southgate Lane on Sunday 16th April at 2pm.

Anyone interested in playing bowls is welcome to attend. For further information contact Barry Sutherns on 01485 545943.

Middleton Hall Golf Club Men

April 2017 Medal

Div 1: Darryl Hazelhurst-Jeavons 74-12= net 62, Richard Griffiths 81-15= net 66, Stephen Youngs 80 -13 = net 67.

Div 2: Colin Burton 88 -16 = net 72, Kieren Jeavons 90- 16 = net 74 ocb, Tim Griggs 92 - 18 = net 74.