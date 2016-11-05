King’s Lynn side West U16 crush Colchester in season opener

Under 16 rugby

West Norfolk 48

Colchester 19

West welcomed Colchester for the first game of the season on Sunday, to be met with good weather conditions for rugby.

Colchester won the toss and choose West to kick off. The home side attacked and caught the sleepy Colchester defence allowing West to break through numerous tackles which led to Josh Wilson going over for the first try and his first ever try for the team. The try was converted.

Jack Trundley outpaced the defence to score and duly converted.

The visitors replied but Trundley ran from a deep kick to pass to George Lemon who beat the opponents’ defence to score over the line; try was converted.

Colchester scored just before half time (21-12).

Wests received the kick off to start the second half and with the team pulling together with immediate forward pressure specially in the rucks and mauls, the forwards were now dominant in all departments.

The West team continued with aggressive forward play throughout the pack resulting in Trundley breaking through from five metres to score; he converted the try.

West team were now encamped in their opponents’ half with the forwards running hard lines breaking the defence regularly. This enabled the ball to be moved along the back line with Lemon taking the ball at pace, accelerating leaving the defence behind to score under the posts. Tom Hitchcock converted the try.

Colchester were being dominated by West power in the forwards and fluid play along the back line.

West saved the best tries until last with forwards winning the hard yards. Trundley broke through but was caught and offloaded the ball to a charging Henry Hoyles who broke clear to score under the posts. The try was converted.

Straight back at their opponents from the kick off the forwards secured the ball and patiently ran well supported phases until the ball was released to the maurauding back line with Tom Collie scoring a great team try. The try was converted by Trundley for his fifth conversion.

Colchester scored a consolation try in the final minute.

A fantastic squad performance with all having a positive contribution to the game.

Squad members: Clingo, Clarke, Smith, Trundley (C), Hoyles, Lemon, Collie, Spurrier, Wilson, Dew, Hitchcock, Lankfer, McCallum, Garrod, Dobler, Hunter.