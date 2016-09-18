King’s Lynn sisters in winning form

Sisters Florence, 10, and Bethany Barnett, 12, were both in winning form at the start of the new cyclocross season for the Eastern League.

Both youngsters tasted success in the double header at Redbridge and Chelmsford where it was very much a family affair with their father Ray also in action.

Florence delivered a stellar ride from the back of the grid to claim first place in the under-12 girls category and fourth overall in an exciting sprint finish.

Bethany continued the winning streak by taking first place in the under-14 girls, and second spot in the under-16 girls category.

Ray took part in his first cyclocross race in a while and managed a respectable 20th place on a villy hilly course.

In the second round at Chelmsford, Florence started from the front of the grid.

She once again claimed top spot in the under-12 girls, moving up to third overall.

Despite shipping her chain after one of the staircases, Bethany still managed first place in the under-14 girls and third in the under-16 category.

After a poor start, Ray was caught in a first-lap crash but pulled back some places during the race to finish 30th out of 55 competitors.

Bethany’s fine form has led to her been invited to compete in the National Trophy series this season. She is one to watch for the future.

Lynn’s Go Ride Club are running taster sessions at Harpley School from 11am on Sunday.

Alternatively, anyone inersted can pop along to one of the club sessions, at Lynnsport, from 6pm on a Tuesday.

n Lynn Cycling Club’s James Senter sustained torn ligaments in his shoulder after a bad crash at the weekend.

Senter, along with Steve Neill and Maciej Malyska, competed in a road race near Hitchin in preparation for the big Lynn road race next month.

After the race, Senter said: “At the point of the crash I was doing about 29 miles-per-hour. I managed to get up, pick up my bike and run to the finish line to finish the race.”