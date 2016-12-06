King’s Lynn Springwood team celebrate equestrian success

An equestrian team from Springwood High School tasted success at a Christmas showjumping competition.

More than 70 riders from 14 schools across Norfolk met at Lime Kiln Equestrian Centre for a competitive afternoon of action.

The Springwood 2’3 novice team consisting of Sophie Fenn on Taran and Lucy Allen on Laxton’s Gizmo, arrived, ponies festooned with tinsel.

Despite being a rider short, both girls completed foot-perfect double clears putting the team sixth and giving Fenn and Taran individual fifth.

The competition in the 30-strong field for the 2’6 intermediate class was fierce, but no match for Georgia Moat, riding Matilda, who stormed to the lead with a breathtaking 24 second jump-off round.

This, along with excellent double clears from both Fenn and Allen and an unfortunate eight faults from Summer Moat, riding Suzy, was enough to secure a win for team Springwood, as well as individual first for Georgia and fourth for Fenn.

Springwood were sadly a pony down for the 2’9 open due to the loss of Summer’s pony Sally last week, but the youngster competed on her new horse and, along with Georgia Moat secured fifth place.

A brilliant day was had by all and despite the wind, rain and freezing temperatures the girls all came home triumphant.

Thanks goes to everyone who came along to support.