King’s Lynn St Martha’s Primary win West Norfolk school netball title

SSP Hi5 Large Schools Netball Finals

St Martha’s Primary, Lynn, were crowned West Norfolk Large School Netball champions at Lynnsport.

MLNF Hi5Lg

Runners-up were Hillcrest Primary and third place Greyfriars who along with St Marthas will progress to the Norfolk School Games Finals on Monday, June 19.

Other Cluster winners competing in the finals were: Heacham Junior, Shouldham, Terrington St Clement, Necton and Dersingham. Thanks to the Sports Leaders from KES Academy who umpired the matches throughout the tournament.

More pictures in on Friday.

MLNF Hi5Lg

MLNF Hi5Lg