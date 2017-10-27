King’s Lynn stock car meeting set for some ghoulish goings-on

Thousands of racing fans are expected to descend on the Adrian Flux Arena tomorrow when the biggest night of 2017 stock car and banger season takes place.

The chequered flag falls on the annual Halloween Carnival Night (5pm) and there will be plenty happening on and off the track at the King’s Lynn venue.

As well as a huge fireworks display, the traditional fancy dress parade, where all the children who attend the meeting in Halloween fancy dress, will all receive a prize.

A gigantic turnout of unlimited bangers is expected with almost 100 cars booked in to race.

Among the entry will be a large entry of the Bears, Gladiators and Shunters which are sure to turn the action levels up a notch.

The meeting will also feature the under-25 Championship of GB where Peterborough’s Brett Jackson will enter the race for the final time.

Jackson won the title last year will be looking to add to his success as he enters the race for the final time.

Lynn’s Callum Gill has been in great form in the unlimited bangers this season and it would be just reward if he was to win this title for the first time.

Dersingham’s Sam Coote should also be there or thereabouts when the chequered flag falls.

Coote is an exceptionally-enthusiastic racer who always impresses whenever he turns out in the unlimited bangers.

He is guaranteed to give local fans something to cheer on Saturday.

Fresh from racing at Lochgelly, in Scotland, in the Micro Banger World Cup, Terrington’s Ben Green will be looking to make his mark in the main event of the evening.

Racing in the support events in the unlimited bangers will be more “senior” West Norfolk stars.

While Callum Gill is seeking glory in the under-25 showpiece, his father Russell will be keen to make his mark in the other main race which is the King of the Fens.

Other West Norfolk drivers who will be hoping to make their mark on proceedings include Darren Fendley, Ashley Bell and Simon Eglen.

The 1300 stock cars will see Stephen Walden and Jake Burgess in action whilst the hilarious Reliant Robins complete an action-packed night of entertainment.