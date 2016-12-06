King’s Lynn students promoted to black belt

The Kuk Sool Won in Lynn took a team of 22 students travelled to Liverpool to compete in the UK tournament.

Students competed in empty hand forms, weapon forms, self-defence techniques, sparring and board breaking.

The school also had several students promote to first dan and second dan black belt and were placed seventh out of 47 schools throughout the UK.

Congratulations to third degree black belt Graeme Runnacles who won senior Grand Champion.

Master Darren and Marie Brown congratulate all first and second dan promotions.

Gaining their first dan were Toby Melia, Katie Webb, Katie Rolfe and Mark Gibbs, while achieving their second dan were Thomas Brown, Charlie Gray, Jack Fysh , Harry Campbell, Andrew Wagg and Claire Campbell.

Kuk Sool Won is a full-time training centre for traditional Korean martial arts. For more information, call Marie on 07957961877 or Darren on 07545239300 or visit: www.kuksoolwonofkingslynn.co.uk