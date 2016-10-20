King’s Lynn Super League darts men start strongly

Norfolk Super League Darts

King’s Lynn United sponsored by Splinters DIY

The men have started the season very strongly, winning the first six games 6-1, 7-0, 5-2, 4-3, 6-1, 6-1; with welcome additions to the team Glen West, Dave Wallace and Ian King.

Away to Thetford, Steve Carrett MoM 29.47av and Ian Withers 27.33av; home to King’s Lynn RBL, Craig Venman MoM 28.36av; home to Seadell, West MoM 25.91av; away to Rocklands, Pat Dix MoM 27.29av; home to Dereham, West MoM 26.31av; away to Thorpe, Withers MoM 30.06av. Shots out: Withers 100 and 121, Wallace 132, Roger Berney 129. There have been some 180s too.

The ladies team have drawn some games and lost some but without a proper ladies league in Lynn it has been harder for them to get going. although Shirley Carrett and Sandra Knevett have started the season well with some good wins, Shirley hitting 140 and 171 in her first game.

* The King’s Lynn teams travelled to Walcott on Sunday in the Super League.

The mens team were beaten 5-2 with wins from MoM Mark Easter (26.33) and unbeaten Shaun Futter (23.12).

Easter’s match was a real game, going all the way - there were 18 tons/ton plusses and a 180, Mark winning with a 111 shot out in a 15 dart final leg.

The ladies were beaten 3-1 with unbeaten June Townsend the only victor.