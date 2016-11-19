King’s Lynn swimmers celebrate successful year in style

West Norfolk Swimming Club celebrated a phenomenally successful year when it held its annual presentation night last weekend at Knights Hill Hotel.

Medals and certificates were awarded to all those swimmers who competed at the recent club championships, watched by their proud family members.

This was followed by a buffet and dancing on an enjoyable night.

Further awards on the night went to Harvey Isle for most improved under 12 boy, with older brother Jacob Isle as most improved over 13. Leah Wightman was awarded most improved under 12 girl. Winners of the Ouse swim award were Astrid Hubbard and Robert Addis. Astrid also won the girls’ achievement award from club championships. Nathan Wells and Robert Addis jointly won the boys’ achievement award.

The Swimmers’ Swimmer award went to Joseph Wells, reflecting his dedication in training and competition, coupled with being an outstanding role model.

The Endeavour award went to Freddie Laws for his determination to improve and succeed at all levels, as shown by an impressive year of competition.

The Pearman Memorial Trophy for outstanding contribution to the club was jointly awarded to membership secretary Nikki Warnes, and treasurer Carol Sorrell.

The whole club would like to offer huge thanks to Charlotte Isle for her organisational skills in bringing the evening together. Shaun and Tracey Nicholson, Lois Addis and other club helpers worked tirelessly decorating the hall. Nikki and David Warnes ran a very successful raffle, helped by many others. Thanks also to all the staff at Knight’s Hill Hotel and Mark Stanford and his team.

Emma Rumbold provided fluent compering skills during the awards, along with club captains and vice captains Ryan Sykes, Jake Hall and Kayleigh Venables.

Club chairman Stewart Murray offered words of thanks to his hard working committee. Head coach Sarah Vanderloo thanked the swimmers for another successful year and urged them to aim even higher next year.