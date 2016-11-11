King’s Lynn swimmers West are top Norfolk club at East Region

A squad of 22 West Norfolk swimmers travelled to Luton for the East Region Winter Championships during the first weekend of November, writes Sarah Vanderloo.

The swimmers finished the weekend as the top Norfolk club and accumulated the seventh highest haul from the 48 competing clubs with a gold, three silver and two bronze medals over the weekend as well as numerous personal best (pb) times. They ranged from 13 to 21 years; while both the team spirit and support were evident.

The weekend started on Friday evening with the gruelling 800m and 1500m Freestyle events with Jenn Read and Lucie Peck (pb) making their Senior Regional debuts in the 800m Freestyle, as was Samuel Rose who swam a massive 42 second pb in the 1500m Freestyle. Nathan Wells concluded the Friday night swims with a pb and the silver medal in the 1500m Freestyle.

The swimmers continued their good form throughout the weekend in the Freestyle events with pbs for Nathan Wells (50m), Oliver Newton (50m & 100m), Matthew Addis (50m), Joseph Wells (50m, 100m, 200m & 400m), Archie Holman (100m), Luke Bryan (400m), Keira Frosdick (50m), Lucie Peck (400m), Abigail Whiting (100m, 200m & 400m). Whiting won gold in an exciting 200m Freestyle final with Nathan Wells picking up the silver medal in the closely contested 400m Freestyle and finished 4th in the equally tense 200m final.

The Breaststroke swimmers were once again on fire with pbs for Ryan Sykes (50m), Alex Florance (50m, 100m & 200m), Rachael Johnson (50m), Molly Lee (50m & 100m), Roxanne Uys (50 & 100m), Rosie Muspratt (200m) and Keira Frosdick (50 & 100m). Frosdick won bronze in the 50m Breaststroke final in a new county record time, with Roxanne finishing sixth and Molly eighth. In the 100m final Keira finished fourth and Molly seventh.

There were also pbs in the Butterfly for Samuel Rose (200m), Luke Bryan (200m) and Oliver Kenny (50m). In the Backstroke events there were pbs for Joseph Wells (50m, 100m & 200m), Oliver Kenny (50m), Nathan Wells (50m), Lara-Grace Mount (50, 100 & 200m), Chloe Sorrell (50m), Rachael Johnson (50m), Roxanne Uys (50m & 100m) and Abigail Whiting (50m). Nathan Wells made the final of all three backstroke events finishing fifth in 50m, seventh in 100m and fourth in 200m.

The swimmers were also in good form in the Individual Medley (IM) events with pbs for Matthew Addis (200m), Joseph Wells (200m & 400m) and Oliver Kenny (100, 200 & 400m), Luke Bryan (400m), Alex Florance (400m), Roxanne Uys (100m), Abigail Whiting (100m), Keira Frosdick (100m), Rachael Johnson (200 & 400m) and Lucie Peck (200m & 400m). Nathan Wells fought his way to silver in the 400m IM and bronze in the 200m IM final, finishing fourth in the 100m IM final.