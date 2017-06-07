King’s Lynn take roller hockey league title for second year running

On Saturday Manchester Roller Hockey Club in the National Premier League headed for Lynn who knew a solid performance and three points would secure them the league title for the second year running.

The game started brightly for Lynn who enjoyed the majority of possession and tested the travelling goalkeeper early on.

After only a matter of minutes Lynn were on the scoresheet through Sam Kay.

A quick second followed through Matthew Baker and Lynn were then in full control.

The goals began to flow and Josh Taylor and Jamie Griffin soon added to the score line before Jack Tucker and Michael Carter got in on the act.

Lynn were taking full advantage of having a full strength squad by utilising every player in a solid attacking first half.

Manchester did pull a goal back themselves, however Lynn scored again before half-time to go into the break 8-1 to the good.

The second half began in much of the same fashion. Dominant Lynn added further goals through Sergio Hutson.

Will Martin pulled off much-needed saves when called upon whilst Ryan Barnes was ever present in supplying the assists for others to finish into the net.

With full support from the sideline Lynn continued to add to the score line and ran out eventual winners, 16-1.

The result meant Lynn were crowned champions for the second time in as many seasons with two games still to play.

After this massive achievement the whole team would like to thank their sponsors ‘Samueljacks T-Shirt Shop’ and ‘Carter Engineering Supplies’, all of those who help off the rink at match days and to the supporters who turn out match after match.

Man of the Match: Josh Taylor.

Team: Will Martin (GK), Matthew Baker, Ryan Barnes, Michael Carter, Jamie Griffin, Sergio Hutson, Sam Kay, Josh Taylor (C) and Jack Tucker. Coach: Michael Baker.