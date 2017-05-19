King’s Lynn team West finalists on 10’s debut

The past few weeks have been busy for West Norfolk Ladies’ rugby team.

First there was the St Neots 10’s Tournament.

This was the Ladies’ first time at a tournament and their first time playing 10’s away from training. The first game was a decisive victory 32-0 against Welwyn. This was the story for the further two qualifying games with a 7-27 victory over Hertford and a 22-0 victory over the hosts St Neots, taking West straight into the semi-finals.

Tired bodies, after three matches, were pushed further and in the closest game so far West beat Deeping Devils 14-19. In the finals only a last minute try as the whistle blew left them as runners up losing 22-17 to Shelford.

On Sunday West Norfolk hosted Eastern Counties v Cheshire Women with West Norfolk supplying two of the players for the winning team, Georgie Lingham and replacement pick Mary Hegarty. Eastern Counties were victorious 59-0 and climbedto the top of the Gill Burns Women’s County Championship.

Extra training has been going on behind the scenes in order to prepare for the West Norfolk Women’s 10s Tournament and Beer Festival taking place at Gatehouse Lane, North Wootton, from tomorrow until Sunday.

More than 200 women players will be at the tournament from 10 different women’s teams. This is a fantastic opportunity to come and enjoy the beer festival and gin bar whilst watching some rugby.

Eastern Counties Women 59 Cheshire RFU Women 0

Eastern Counties racked up nine tries in their final pool game to claim top spot.

The team will have to wait until this week’s final round to see if they will make the final with Leicestershire still able to take top spot if they beat Oxfordshire.

Georgie Lingham (West Norfolk) scored the third and final tries of the game much to the delight of the home supporters, racing down the left wing before cutting infield to score under the posts.

Picked as a replacement was Mary Hegarty (West Norfolk Ladies).