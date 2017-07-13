King’s Lynn Tri Club members capture four age group wins

King’s Lynn Tri Club continued its winning form in Norwich at the weekend, with four age group wins.

Jani Campbell won hers at the sprint distance (750m/18km/5km) in 1 hour 18 minutes, which was also seventh Lady overall and Julia Peperell was second in her AG, finishing in 1hr 34.

Founding member Jane Kennaway dusted off her trisuit to finish in 1hr 24.

For the men at that distance, Mark Doughty finished in 1hr 23min (AG 8th) after a slow T1 that cost him three places in the hugely competitive MV40 category. Rob Johnston completed his first race of the season in 1hr 37min.

At the Olympic distance (1500m/38km/10km), Karen Wood, Jamie Sparrow and Simon Riches all won their age groups. Wood won her sprint AG at last year’s event, and finished in 3hr04min at the longer distance. Sparrow was sixth overall and first home for the club in 2hr 13min, with Riches recording 2hr24min.