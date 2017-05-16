King’s Lynn Tri take Glebe Hunstanton clean sweep

King’s Lynn Tri Club was in action both home and away at the weekend.

Mathew Allen competed in the Majorca 70.3 Ironman and finished 257th overall and 47th in his category.

He was a bit gutted that he missed out on a five-hour finish by seconds, but completing the 1.9km sea swim, 90km bike and 21km run in 5hr:00m:05s (31:27s / 2:47:48s / 1:32:06s ) was all the more impressive given the heat.

Closer to home, KLTC took a clean sweep of the adult prizes at this year’s Glebe House Tri in Hunstanton and its 200m pool swim, 12.5km bike and 5km run.

Jamie Sparrow finished first in 46min06s (3:55s / 21:18s / 19:54s), just beating Tri-Anglia’s Rob Warwicker’s 46min51s (4:39s / 21:23s / 19:34s) in a much anticipated local battle.

Other results were: Simon Riches –48:51s (M4), Alistair Doig 49:31s (M5), Aaron Green 50:40s (M6), Charles Napolitano 51:11s (M7), Kyle Staples 55:16 (M11), Paul Terreros 57:53 (M17), Jani Campbell 58:32 (F1), Karen Wood 59:50s (F2), Adam Watson 59:52s (M22), Maureen Wolfe 1:00:01s (F3).

The adult team prize was won by father and daughter team “Girl and Old Man”.

Ten-year-old Esmie Kidman beat Sparrow’s swim(and run to T1) time by 0.4s, before handing over to Ian who completed their bike and run to bring them over the finish in 48min11s (3:55s / 22:21s / 21:51s).

The school event is deservedly gaining a reputation for welcoming and challenging both novice and experienced triathletes alike, along with its growing children’s event later in the day.